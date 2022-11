Toews logged an assist, one shot on goal, one hit and one blocked shot over 29:11 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Carolina.

Toews had the secondary helper in the extra period on Artturi Lehkonen's game winner. The defenseman, who began a new streak after having a five-game point run snapped in Monday's loss to the Blues, is up to 11 points over 13 games.