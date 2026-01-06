Head coach Jared Bednar conveyed Tuesday that Toews (upper body) is week-to-week, according to Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.

Bednar also said that a best-case scenario for Toews' return timeline might be two weeks. Toews has been a durable player over the last few years, but he'll now likely miss more than six regular-season games for the first time since 2021-22. The Avalanche will probably bring up a defenseman from the AHL in the near future to help offset Toews' injury.