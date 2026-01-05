Head coach Jared Bednar said Sunday that Toews (upper body) is going to miss some time, according to Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.

Toews was injured Saturday against the Hurricanes and missed his first game of the season Sunday versus the Panthers. Ilya Solovyov entered Sunday's lineup due to Toews' injury, and the former should receive consistent playing time on the third pairing while Toews is sidelined. Samuel Girard will likely continue to skate next to Cale Makar for the duration of Toews' absence.