Toews (upper body) is day-to-day but will not suit up for Wednesday's contest in Ottawa, according to Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

Rawal noted that Toews has yet to take contact in practice, so it seems unlikely the left-shot blueliner will be available for the second half of Colorado's back-to-back in Montreal on Thursday, though that has yet to be made official. The Avalanche currently have only five healthy defensemen on their roster, so a player will be brought up from the minors prior to Wednesday's game.