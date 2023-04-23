Toews recorded two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Kraken in Game 3.
This was Toews' second multi-point effort of the postseason, and his third such game in his last four outings. The 29-year-old defenseman has a goal, three assists, eight shots on net, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in three playoff games. He continues to play a key role in the Avalanche's top four.
More News
-
Avalanche's Devon Toews: Collects two points in Game 2 win•
-
Avalanche's Devon Toews: Hits 50-point milestone•
-
Avalanche's Devon Toews: Gets three assists vs. Ducks•
-
Avalanche's Devon Toews: Assist streak at three games•
-
Avalanche's Devon Toews: Supplies helper•
-
Avalanche's Devon Toews: Collects two assists•