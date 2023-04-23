Toews recorded two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Kraken in Game 3.

This was Toews' second multi-point effort of the postseason, and his third such game in his last four outings. The 29-year-old defenseman has a goal, three assists, eight shots on net, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in three playoff games. He continues to play a key role in the Avalanche's top four.