Toews scored a goal on four shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Canadiens.

The blowout nature of this contest likely led to head coach Jared Bednar resting Toews a bit at the end -- he finished with 16:36 of ice time, lowest among all Colorado blueliners. The 31-year-old had a poor second half of November, with his goal Saturday snapping a six-game point drought. After his first tally of the season, he has eight points, 35 shots on net, 33 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-20 rating through 25 appearances in a top-pairing role.