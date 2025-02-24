Toews scored a goal, took four shots, blocked a shot and posted a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.

Toews found the back of the twine for the first time since Jan. 14, when he bagged a goal in a 3-2 win over the Rangers, and he's up to seven on the year. He's been contributing in more areas than just scoring, though, as this was the third time he cracked the scoresheet over his last four games. During that four-game stretch, the defenseman has one goal, three assists, seven shots, two hits and five blocked shots.