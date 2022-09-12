Rodrigues signed a one-year, $2 million contract with Colorado on Monday.

Rodrigues is coming off a career year in Pittsburgh last season that saw him rack up 19 goals and 24 assists, both personal bests. With his new club, Rodrigues could be in a position to challenge J.T. Copher for a spot on the second line, though he is more likely to slot into the third-line role, at least to start the 2022-23 campaign.