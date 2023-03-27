Rodrigues had two shots on goal over 14:00 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over Arizona.
Rodrigues returned to action after missing two games with a concussion. Prior to being out, he was skating on the top line, but Rodrigues was on the second unit with J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook on Sunday.
More News
-
Avalanche's Evan Rodrigues: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Evan Rodrigues: In concussion protocol•
-
Avalanche's Evan Rodrigues: Sustains upper-body injury•
-
Avalanche's Evan Rodrigues: Logs assist in win•
-
Avalanche's Evan Rodrigues: Lights lamp in win•
-
Avalanche's Evan Rodrigues: Skates on top line•