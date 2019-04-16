Avalanche's Joe Cannata: Sent down to minors
Cannata -- who was up with the Avs as an emergency third goalie -- was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Tuesday, TSN reports.
Cannata's promotion was likely to get him some extra work while the Eagles had a few days off before the Calder Cup Playoffs start Friday. The 29-year-old actually spent most of the year with ECHL Utah, where he went 17-18-4 with a .904 save percentage. Set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, the 2009 sixth-round pick could struggle to secure a two-way deal from an NHL club.
