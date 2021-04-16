Donskoi was added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Friday, Sportsnet's John Shannon reports.
Donskoi missed Wednesday's game against the Blues with what reportedly were symptoms caused by the COVID-19 vaccine, so him entering the league's virus protocols is certainly an interesting development. Until the Avalanche release an update on his status, Donskoi can be considered out indefinitely.
