Blackwood stopped 18 of 21 shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Blackwood wasn't great, but he didn't need to be as the Avalanche jumped out to a quick lead. The Sabres were able to briefly tie the game late in the second period before Gavin Brindley put Colorado ahead for good. Blackwood is 2-0-1 through three starts, but he's allowed 10 goals on 77 shots so far. After the game, head coach Jared Bednar announced Scott Wedgewood will start Sunday versus the Islanders, per Ryan Boulding of NHL.com, so it looks like Blackwood will continue to have to be patient when it comes to getting more chances to play. As long as Wedgewood's play remains strong, Blackwood may not have an opportunity for anything more than an even split of starts.