Kadri underwent thumb surgery Monday and is expected to miss the rest of the postseason, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Kadri hasn't been officially ruled out for the remainder of the playoffs but it appears that he most likely will. He scored 14 points in 13 postseason appearances, including three in Thursday's Game 2 win over Edmonton. Even if he's unable to return this season, it sounds like Kadri should have plenty of time to heal this offseason as he hits the open market with the expectation of a significant pay increase.