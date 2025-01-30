Kylington (upper body) is expected to return to action before the Avalanche play their last game before the break Feb. 7 against Edmonton, per Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now.
Kylington has been out of action since Nov. 27. He has one goal and two points across eight appearances this season. He should see some action as a third-unit blueliner, possibly replacing Sam Malinski in the lineup.
More News
-
Avalanche's Oliver Kylington: Set to miss three-game road trip•
-
Avalanche's Oliver Kylington: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Avalanche's Oliver Kylington: Considered month-to-month•
-
Avalanche's Oliver Kylington: Deemed week-to-week•
-
Avalanche's Oliver Kylington: Not ready to return•
-
Avalanche's Oliver Kylington: Suffers undisclosed injury•