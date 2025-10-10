Colton scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Mammoth.

Colton tallied midway through the first period to open the scoring. The 29-year-old has been playing on the wing in a third-line role to begin 2025-26, and he's unlikely to see a larger role as long as the Avalanche stay relatively healthy at forward. He's picked up four hits and five shots on net over two games. Colton exceeded 30 points in three straight years before just missing that mark in the 2024-25 regular season, so he has some appeal in deeper fantasy formats, especially in those that count hits.