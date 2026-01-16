Colton (upper body) will be in the lineup versus the Predators on Friday, Conor McGahey of Altitude TV reports.

Colton was in doubt for Friday's clash but seems to be good to go after shaking off his upper-body issue. The 29-year-old forward will be the veteran piece of the Avs' fourth line alongside Ivan Ivan and Zakhar Bardakov. Without a role further up the depth chart, Colton is unlikely to offer more than mid-range fantasy value at best.