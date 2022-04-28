Murray (hand) continues to be sidelined for the Avs heading into Thursday's clash with Nashville, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Murray has already been on the shelf for Colorado's last 17 games and is poised to miss at least one more, though the fact that the team is heading into a back-to-back makes him unlikely for Friday's clash with Minnesota either. Considering the defenseman is pointless in his previous 22 contests, few fantasy players figure to be impacted even if he is cleared to return.