Wedgewood (personal) was activated from the non-roster list Sunday.

Wedgewood sat out Sunday's 4-1 win over Toronto after his wife, Brittany, gave birth to their second child Thursday. The 33-year-old Wedgewood will join his teammates ahead of Wednesday's road matchup against Ottawa. He has a 20-3-5 record with a 2.14 GAA, a .918 save percentage and two shutouts through 30 appearances this season.