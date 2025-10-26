Wedgewood made 16 saves in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

It was a tough afternoon for the journeyman netminder, who saw two of the goals against him scored from behind the net. Viktor Arvidsson banked in a shot off Wedgewood's back late in the first period, and Morgan Geekie faked a wraparound attempt before tucking the puck inside the near post with five seconds left in the second. Wedgewood had a strong start to the season, going 5-0-1 over his first six appearances with a 1.48 GAA and a .938 save percentage, but he's given up 11 goals on just 63 shots over his last three outings.