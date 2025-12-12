Wedgewood (back) will serve as the backup goalie in Thursday's game versus the Panthers, per the NHL media site.

Wedgewood was dealing with a tight back after getting hit during Tuesday's shootout versus the Predators. He was initially pulled by the concussion spotter but was able to clear protocol with no issues. Wedgewood will be on the bench Thursday but should be able to start as soon as Saturday's game versus the Predators.