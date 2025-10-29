Wedgewood stopped 26 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Devils.

Wedgewood returned to guarding the Avs' goal after not playing in the 4-3 loss to New Jersey on Sunday, but this time, Colorado provided enough support on offense to allow Wedgewood to get the win despite conceding four goals. The 33-year-old netminder hasn't been at his best of late. He's allowed four goals in three of his last four outings, a span in which he's posted a 4.70 GAA and .839 save percentage.