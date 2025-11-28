Wedgewood is expected to start on the road against Minnesota on Friday, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Wedgewood has won his past eight games while allowing just 14 goals on 207 shots (.932 save percentage). He's 13-1-2 with a 2.09 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 17 outings. The Wild are tied for 22nd in goals per game with 2.92.