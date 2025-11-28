Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Expected to start Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wedgewood is expected to start on the road against Minnesota on Friday, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.
Wedgewood has won his past eight games while allowing just 14 goals on 207 shots (.932 save percentage). He's 13-1-2 with a 2.09 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 17 outings. The Wild are tied for 22nd in goals per game with 2.92.
More News
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Shutout extends win streak to eight•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Starting in Chicago•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Not at his best Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Excellent in sixth straight win•
-
Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Starting Sunday•