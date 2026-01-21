Wedgewood is slated to start Wednesday's home game against the Ducks, Jesse Montano reports.

Wedgewood will look to extend his win streak to three games after he posted a 2.00 GAA and .927 save percentage over his last two outings. The 33-year-old netminder has been elite this season with a 20-3-4 record, a 2.19 GAA and a .917 save percentage. He'll face the red-hot Ducks, who are riding a four-game winning streak and rank 13th in the NHL with 3.22 goals per game this season.