Wedgewood gave up four goals on nine shots before being replaced by Mackenzie Blackwood midway through the second period of Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Neither goalie found much success in Columbus, but Wedgewood got stuck with the loss after allowing two goals in the first and second frames. Wedgewood hasn't recorded a win since his first start of the season while working as the Avs' No. 2 netminder, going 0-3-1 over his last four outings with a shaky 4.31 GAA and .858 save percentage.