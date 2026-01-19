Wedgewood will patrol the home crease against Washington on Monday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Wedgewood made 29 saves in an 8-2 win over Ottawa on Jan. 8 in his last outing. He has a 19-3-4 record with a 2.19 GAA, a .917 save percentage and two shutouts across 28 appearances this season. Washington ranks 12th in the league in the 2025-26 campaign with 3.20 goals per game.