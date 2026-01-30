Wedgewood made 21 saves Thursday in a 7-3 loss to Montreal.

Wedgewood was hard on himself after the game. "It's a goalie loss," he told reporters. "It was unfortunate to get one super early, and then just nothing clean for me. And I made some choices that I've prided myself on not making and it cost us. You know, I'm OK with some of those going in, it's just the (bad) bounces and situations that you put yourself in that cause (bad) bounces was something that I needed to smarten up on today." Wedgewood is 20-4-5 with a 2.30 GAA and .912 save percentage in 31 starts this season, but January has been tough on him. He is 3-3-1 with 20 goals allowed and a .888 save percentage in seven starts this month.