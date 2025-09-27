Wedgewood is set to guard the home goal for Saturday's preseason game against Dallas, per DNVR Sports.

Wedgewood had a 14-6-2 record, 2.32 GAA and .908 save percentage in 24 regular-season appearances between Nashville and Colorado in 2024-25. Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body) might not be ready for the start of the regular season, which might result in Wedgewood opening the campaign as the starting goaltender. When both netminders are healthy, Wedgewood is likely to shift to the No. 2 role behind Blackwood.