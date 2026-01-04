Wedgewood stopped 25 of 28 shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Wedgewood won his fifth outing in a row. This one was a bit of a struggle early on, as the Avalanche trailed 3-1 after two periods. They rattled off four goals in the third, as the Avalanche took advantage of the Hurricanes' poor play in the final frame to pull off the comeback. Wedgewood is up to 18-1-4 with a 2.17 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 25 starts this season. The 33-year-old is set to handle the starting duties while Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body) is on injured reserve at least through this three-game road trip. It's unclear if Wedgewood will start consecutive days -- if not, Trent Miner would be tasked with Sunday's tough matchup versus the Panthers.