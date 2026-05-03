Wedgewood is expected to protect the home net against Minnesota on Sunday in Game 1, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Wedgewood has a 4-0 record in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs after allowing only five goals on 101 shots in Colorado's first-round sweep of the Kings. During the 2025-26 regular season, he stopped 69 of 73 shots en route to a 1-0-1 record against Minnesota. The Wild scored 23 goals in six games versus Dallas in Round 1 of the postseason.