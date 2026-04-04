Avalanche's Scott Wedgewood: Starting in Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wedgewood will defend the road net against the Stars on Saturday, according to Conor McGahey of Altitude TV.
Since the Olympic break, Wedgewood has gone 7-2-1 while allowing only 15 goals on 221 shots. He has a 27-6-6 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.19 GAA and a .916 save percentage across 41 appearances. Dallas is tied for eighth in the league with 3.33 goals per game this season.
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