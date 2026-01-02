Miner was recalled from AHL Colorado on Friday.

Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body) landed on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury in a corresponding move. Miner has gone 0-0-2 with four goals allowed on 44 shots over two NHL appearances this season. With the Eagles, he has a 7-2-0 record, a 2.40 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 10 appearances. Miner will likely handle a backup role while with the Avalanche, as Scott Wedgewood can be penciled in for the starting job in Blackwood's absence.