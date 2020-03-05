Namestnikov potted a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

The winger picked up his second goal in as many games, and his 15th of the year. Namestnikov has settled in with three points in five games since joining the Avalanche -- he got a favorable deployment alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog on Wednesday. For the season, Namestnikov has 28 points, 91 shots and 101 hits in 59 outings.