Bennett signed a one-year contract with Minsk Dinamo of the KHL on Friday, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.

Bennett received a qualifying offer from the Blues, but evidently, the 2010 first-round (20th overall) draft pick -- he was drafted by the Penguins -- believes that he can grow his game overseas. Bennett has recorded 24 goals, 40 assists, and 52 PIM after NHL stops in Pittsburgh, New Jersey and St. Louis.

