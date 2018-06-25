Bennett was extended a qualifying offer by St. Louis on Sunday, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Bennett was waived by the Blues before the 2017-18 season began, but he cleared waivers and was assigned to AHL Chicago. He was called up less than a month later to make a run for a roster spot, but zero points and a minus-2 rating landed him back in minors after just six games. However, the 26-year-old winger's exceptional play in Chicago -- 12 goals and 57 points in 60 games -- forced the Blues to retain his rights.