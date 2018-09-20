Blues' Beau Bennett: Cut by KHL team
Bennett has been let go by Dinamo Minsk after struggling to produce through the first five games.
Bennett was hoping to jump start his career by heading overseas after opting against signing a qualifying offer from the Blues. Unfortunately, it appears the oft-injured winger simply couldn't fit into the KHL style of play. If the California native returns to St. Louis, he will almost certainly be shipped to the minors.
