Blues' Beau Bennett: Called up from minors
Bennett was summoned from AHL Chicago on Monday.
Bennett has notched three points in five games in the minors so far this year, and it appears St. Louis will give him another shot to receive consistent time in the NHL. The 25-year-old recorded 19 points in 65 games last season for New Jersey, and although Bennett was once a top prospect, it really seems injuries from early in his career have sapped his offensive ability. However with Samuel Blais and Ivan Barbashev being sent down to the minors Sunday, Bennett could very well have an opportunity to earn ice time in a bottom-six role.
