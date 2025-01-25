Martinez (illness) was absent from Saturday's practice, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.
Martinez has generated two goals, four assists, 21 shots on net, 52 blocked shots and 13 hits in 21 appearances this season. If Martinez, Seth Jones (illness) and Connor Murphy (groin) can't play against Minnesota on Sunday, Chicago will require reinforcements from AHL Rockford on the blue line.
