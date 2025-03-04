Martinez scored a goal and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Martinez tallied against his former team at 10:57 of the first period, though the Blackhawks' initial lead lasted less than a minute. Since the start of February, Martinez has three goals and three assists over 10 outings. The 37-year-old is poised to at least temporarily see power-play time following Chicago's deal to send Seth Jones to Florida. Martinez could ultimately lose his role with the man advantage to a younger defenseman like Ethan Del Mastro or Wyatt Kaiser. For the season, Martinez has 12 points, 34 shots on net, 74 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating across 34 appearances.