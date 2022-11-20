Soderblom will patrol the home crease Sunday against Pittsburgh, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Soderblom will get the second half of Chicago's back-to-back after Petr Mrazek played in Saturday's 6-1 loss to Boston. The former has a 2-3-1 record this season with a 3.03 GAA and a .918 save percentage in six appearances. Pittsburgh has won two straight games, including a 3-0 victory over Winnipeg on Saturday.