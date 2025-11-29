Soderblom allowed four goals on 29 shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.

Soderblom wasn't able to take advantage of a favorable matchup, with three of the goals against coming in the second period. The 26-year-old netminder has allowed 13 goals over his last two starts, though this was just the third time he's given up at least four tallies in a game this year. For the season, he's 3-4-1 with a 3.53 GAA and an .879 save percentage in eight starts. Soderblom is regressing compared to last year, which could put him in danger of losing playing time if Laurent Brossoit (hip) is able to get into game shape. Expect Spencer Knight to start Sunday versus the Ducks.