Saad picked up a hat trick on five shots in Thursday's 10-1 win over the Penguins.

Saad was responsible for two of Chicago's five first-period goals and completed the hat trick with a third tally 5:21 into the third period. Originally drafted by the Blackhawks in the second round back in 2011, Saad looked right at home in his return after two years with Columbus. His 5:07 of power play time ranked third on the team to Duncan Keith and Jonathan Toews, so Saad could have had an even better performance had Chicago not laid a goose egg in six chances with the extra man.