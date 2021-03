Krys underwent successful surgery Wednesday to repair his chronically unstable right shoulder and is expected to make a full recovery in 5-7 months, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Given Krys' recovery timetable, he'll likely miss the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign. The 2016 second-round pick has yet to make his NHL debut, but he's picked up 10 points while posting a minus-10 rating in 47 AHL appearances over the past two seasons.