Bedard scored an empty-net goal and fired three shots on net in Monday's 2-0 shutout win over the Jets.

Bedard's empty-net tally with just over a minute left to play in Tuesday's contest was his first goal in five games since returning to Chicago's lineup from a shoulder injury. Overall, the 20-year-old phenom is up to 20 goals, 48 points and 122 shots on net across 36 games this season. While the injury led to a hit in his overall production compared to the league's other stars, he is ninth in the NHL with 1.33 points per game. Additionally, he hasn't relied heavily on the power play for offensive production, as just 14 of his 48 points have come with a man advantage. Despite already missing 13 games this season, he is still on pace to post a career year if he can surpass the 67 points he had in 82 games a year ago.