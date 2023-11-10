Bedard scored two goals and added two assists in a 5-3 win over the Lightning on Thursday.

It was Bedard's first career multipoint NHL game. He's the youngest NHL player (18 years, 115 days old) since 1944 to have a four-point game and the third youngest in history. Bedard is also the youngest in Blackhawks history to record a multi-goal game. Welcome to the Connor Bedard show.