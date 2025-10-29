Bedard scored a hat trick, with one of those goals coming on the power play, and delivered an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Senators.

Bedard gave the Blackhawks a 3-0 lead with a wrister on the power play at the 17:53 mark of the first period, and he'd double his personal tally at the 2:58 mark of the second frame. The star playmaker completed his hat trick at the 3:46 mark of the final frame with a snap shot, and he'd also assist Ryan Donato in the Blackhawks' sixth goal to round out his best individual performance of the campaign so far. Bedard had recorded eight points in his first nine outings this season, but he's now up to 12 points (six goals, six helpers) to enter the territory of averaging over one point per game. This was the first hat trick of his NHL career.