default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bedard scored a hat trick in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Bedard went scoreless in the 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday, but he bounced back admirably here and notched his second hat trick of the 2025-26 season -- the previous one came against the Senators on Oct. 28. Since the span of both three-goal performances, Bedard has been one of the most productive players in the league with 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) and 40 shots on goal across 10 games.

More News