Bedard scored a hat trick in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Bedard went scoreless in the 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday, but he bounced back admirably here and notched his second hat trick of the 2025-26 season -- the previous one came against the Senators on Oct. 28. Since the span of both three-goal performances, Bedard has been one of the most productive players in the league with 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) and 40 shots on goal across 10 games.