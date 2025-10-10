Bedard produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

The 20-year-old got Chicago on the board midway through the first period before setting up Louis Crevier for a tally in the second. It was a strong performance from Bedard after he was blanked in the season opener against the Panthers on Tuesday, and the 'Hawks are counting on the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft to take a big step forward after he contributed 23 goals and 67 points over 82 games in 2024-25.