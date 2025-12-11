Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Two points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bedard recorded a goal, an assist and three shots in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.
Bedard scored the Blackhawks' second goal with a snap shot at the 14:27 mark of the second period, and he also assisted on Tyler Bertuzzi's third-period tally. Bedard is up to 42 points this season, tallying 19 goals and 23 assists. He's also cracked the scoresheet in five of the Blackhawks' last six games.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Power-play tally in win•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Pots goal Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Takes over in win Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Two points in OT loss•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Earns two helpers in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Nets hat trick vs. Calgary•