Bedard recorded a goal, an assist and three shots in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

Bedard scored the Blackhawks' second goal with a snap shot at the 14:27 mark of the second period, and he also assisted on Tyler Bertuzzi's third-period tally. Bedard is up to 42 points this season, tallying 19 goals and 23 assists. He's also cracked the scoresheet in five of the Blackhawks' last six games.