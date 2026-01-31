Behm scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Kamloops' 5-2 win over Penticton on Friday.

Behm has three goals and four assists over his last five outings. The forward has 27 goals and 37 assists over 46 appearances, with his 64 points putting him sixth in the WHL in scoring. The Blackhawks look to have another good prospect on their hands with Behm, who they selected in the third round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.