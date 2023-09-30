Kurashev (left wrist) is not practicing Saturday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Kurashev had nine goals and 25 points in 70 games last season. He is slated to be a middle-six forward in 2023-24. Consider him day-to-day at this time.
